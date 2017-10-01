Spectrum Customers Experiencing Major Outage

Many Charter Spectrum customers across the Southeast are without internet and TV Sunday afternoon because of a major outage.

People have turned to Twitter to express their outrage at missing big NFL games, a lack of home phone service, and spotty to no Internet connection.

Issues were first reported around 4 a.m. Sunday and customers that were able to reach someone in customer service were are saying they were told the issue can be attributed to overnight maintenance.

The company tweeted at 10:40 a.m. they were working on a service outage and again around noon, however the issue appears to still be unresolved.

There is no timeline for when customers can expect service to be restored.

