YouTube launches paid TV on-demand service

LOS ANGELES — YouTube is ready to take on Netflix, Hulu and other streaming media services.

The Google-owned video network announced a new subscription service, YouTube TV, offering a collection of TV channels aimed at cord cutters who think their cable bills are too high.

The charge is $35 monthly, and the channels include the four top broadcast networks, CBS, NBC, ABC and Fox, and top cable channels like USA, Bravo, MSNBC and Fox News.

Missing are the Turner channels, including CNN, Cartoon Network and TNT, and the Viacom networks, including Comedy Central and Nickelodeon.

In announcing the new service, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki noted how the smartphone era changed everything--"mobile put a TV in everybody's pocket," she said.

YouTube's audience of millennial viewers love TV content, "but they don’t want to watch it in the traditional setting, in the living room, waiting for their favorite show to come on. They want to consume TV live or on demand."

In seeking to take on the established players, YouTube is banking on its mostly young, millennial audience springing for a monthly subscription to watch network and cable TV shows.

YouTube is the number one video service, and says some 1 billion hours of videos are watched daily on its network. That includes music videos, clips from the lTV late-night comics and cute animal videos.

