Tennis Superstar Serena Williams Introduces Baby Girl to World

Serena Williams introduced her newborn daughter via social media on Wednesday.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

“It’s been a long time,” Williams said in a YouTube video and on her official Instagram account. “We had a lot of complications but look what we got, we got a baby girl.”

Williams said she was in the hospital “six or seven days” before she and her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, could bring their daughter home.

Williams’ 6-pound, 13-ounce daughter was born on Sept. 1. Williams announced that she was pregnant in April on Snapchat.

