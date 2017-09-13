WLTX
Tennis Superstar Serena Williams Introduces Baby Girl to World

Serena Williams shows off the photos of her new baby girl Alexis Ohanian, Jr. Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.

A.J. Perez, USA TODAY Sports , WXIA 11:31 PM. EDT September 13, 2017

Serena Williams introduced her newborn daughter via social media on Wednesday.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

“It’s been a long time,” Williams said in a YouTube video and on her official Instagram account. “We had a lot of complications but look what we got, we got a baby girl.”

Williams said she was in the hospital “six or seven days” before she and her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, could bring their daughter home.

Williams’ 6-pound, 13-ounce daughter was born on Sept. 1. Williams announced that she was pregnant in April on Snapchat.

