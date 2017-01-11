The First Unsettling Images of Joseph Finnes as Michael Jackson are Out

Actor Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson in the Sky Arts comedy Urban Myths (Screen capture from trailer) (Photo: WXIA)

Bad news, 2017: The Joseph Fiennes-as-Michael Jackson comedy has arrived, and it's not pretty.

The Internet was aghast when the first trailer for the UK show Urban Myths dropped Tuesday night, with Fiennes' prosthetics-heavy visage looking nothing like the singer he's supposed to be playing.

Featuring a host of actors playing figures from Bob Dylan to Adolf Hitler, Urban Myths takes "a slightly tongue in cheek, mischievous – and deliberately ambiguous – look at what might have happened" in famous stories of celebrity folklore. But Fiennes' casting, announced in the thick of the #OscarsSoWhite controversy last year, drew jeers from social media users, criticizing the series' choice of a white actor playing the African-American singer.

Abigail Tye, a spokeswoman for Urban Myths broadcaster Sky Arts, called the program a "lighthearted look at a reportedly true event," about a supposed car ride that Jackson took with Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando.

In another segment, the program features Harry Potter's Rupert Grint playing "Hitler's friend," alongside actor Iwan Rheon's portrayal of the young Fuhrer.

"At least if it was Meryl Streep, we'd be like, 'Yeah I mean, but she's dope.' But Joseph Fiennes? The guy who played Shakespeare? That's like the whitest guy in history!" Trevor Noah joked about the casting decision last year.