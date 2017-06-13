'The Weeknd' Coming to Columbia for Concert

(Photo: Raphael Dias/Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Grammy award-winning artist 'The Weeknd' is coming to the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia for a concert this fall.

He'll perform on Saturday, October 28, where he'll be joined by Gucci Mane and Nav.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, June 16 at 11:00 AM and will be available at ticketmaster.com, the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena, by phone 800-745-3000, livenation.com or via the Live Nation app.

The Weeknd has been growing in popularity in recent years, culminating in a strong showing at this year's Grammy Awards. He's now for hits such as 'Starboy' and 'I Feel It Coming.' The Starboy album has since been streamed more than 5 million times and certified 2x-platinum, while the title track ‘Starboy’ is now 5x-platinum.

