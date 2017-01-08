Actress Viola Davis attends the Viola Davis Walk Of Fame Ceremony at Hollywood Walk Of Fame on January 5, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Beverly Hills, CA (WLTX) -- Actress and St. Matthews native Viola Davis earned her first Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress on Sunday.

She won the award for her role in "Fences," a movie about a working class African American father who is trying to raise his family in the 1950's, while he comes to terms with his own life. The movie is an adaptation of the play written by August Wilson.

She has been nominated five times, but in her acceptance speech she said, "This, is just in time."

Davis played opposite director and actor Denzel Washington and thanked him as she won the Best Supporting Actress trophy.

Davis noted, Wilson's play could have been the story of her father who didn't learn to read until he was 15.

