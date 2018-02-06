Willie Nelson Cancels February Shows Due to Flu

Willie Nelson (Getty Images) (Photo: 2016 Getty Images)

It seems like the flu's hitting everyone this month -- even country music legend Willie Nelson.

Nelson has canceled Wednesday's concert at the Macon City Auditorium in Macon, Georgia. According to media reports, his publicist released a statement saying he's canceling all of his February concert dates on doctor's orders.

His publicist says he looks "healthy as ever" but needs to rest his voice for the next few weeks. You may remember Nelson canceled most of his January tour dates due to a breathing problems.

Nelson's next scheduled tour date is March 5 in Greenville, South Carolina. The singer-songwriter is 84-year-old.

