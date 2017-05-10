$1 Million Lottery Prize Waiting to Be Claimed in Orangeburg

Palmetto Cash 5 (Photo: Custom)

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - There may be a $1 million winner in Orangeburg County who doesn't even know they've won a big prize.

The South Carolina Education Lottery says a Palmetto Cash 5 player won the big prize after buying a ticket at the Quick Pantry at 2814 Bamberg Road in Orangeburg Monday night.

The person matched all five winning numbers to win the $100,000 prize. However, the ticket was "powered-up," meaning the winner would get their prize increased by whatever the multiplier was that night. The multiplier turned out to be 10.

It's the first time anyone's won a prize that large playing the game.

Here are the winning numbers:

4, 5, 31, 32, and 34 Power-Up: 10



