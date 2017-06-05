7 Things to Start Your Week: Monday, June 5th

Monday, June 5th: Lexington County Libraries kick-off 'Summer Reading' with several events at various locations. The goal is to discover that books build better readers, and give you the tools to change the world. Program kickoff locations include South Congaree-Pine Ridge from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gaston from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Batesburg-Leesville from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 6th: June 6th is D-Day, marking the day 160,000 allied troops invaded Western Europe to fight Nazi Germany during WWII in 1944. More than 9,000 allied soldiers were killed or wounded.

Wednesday, June 7th: Lace up your shoes for Global Running Day. It's all about taking strides in health and fitness. You can participate using #globalrunningday. So far, more than 750,000 people have committed to running. You can pledge on www.globalrunningday.org.

Thursday, June 8th: 'Conflict = Opportunity' is the theme at a free training session happening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Garner's Ferry Road Adult Activity Center. The Midlands Mediation Center will focus on conflict resolution to help you learn what to do when you disagree with neighbors, coworkers, and family members.

Friday, June 9th: Palmetto Health is hosting a teen health summit at Dreher High School from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The theme this year is 'New Standard- Raising the Bar, Refusing to Conform.' Teens and parents, separately, can learn about issues teens battle throughout the summer and during the school year, like relationships, bullying, and the upcoming challenges of transitioning to college life.

Saturday, June 10th: If you're looking to buy a home, the City of Columbia is hosting a Homebuyers' Workshop on topics like money management, barriers to credit, and getting a mortgage loan. It's from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. at Earlewood Park.

Sunday, June 11th: Join the Lexington Medical Center Foundation in honoring cancer survivors for an afternoon of fun and Fireflies action. Tickets to the baseball game are $9. Cancer survivors will be honored at 1:30 p.m. Be sure to use the code 'SURVIVOR" to ensure that a portion of your ticket benefits the foundation's Cancer Care Fund.

