76-year-old Club Owner Shoots and Kills Club-goer During Assault

NBC Charlotte

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- A deadly shooting at a Rock Hill nightclub has neighbors on edge.

Police say Saturday night a 28-year-old man was kicked out the Hideaway club for getting in a fight. When that man tried to return and get back in around 1 a.m., things took a deadly turn.

“We heard two big gunshots, maybe like a shotgun,” a witness recalled.

The aptly named “Hideaway” night club is tucked away among dozens of homes and apartments.

“It’s a whole new ball game when someone is shot and killed in your backyard,” one resident said.

Neighbors say besides some excessive noise, the club has never been a major issue. Until now.

“I feel terrible for the person who lost their life,” neighbor Kathy Atkins said.

“But it was a wake-up call for those of us who live 20 feet from that building.”

Police say the 76-year-old owner of the private gay club shot and killed an unruly patron who assaulted him.

People who live nearby say it happened literally way too close to home.

“My daughter is in the back room,” said one neighbor who asked not to be identified.

“She’s one wall away from catching a stray.”

So far it appears police are viewing the shooting as self-defense.

“I don’t have a problem with him defending his own life,” Atkins said, “but not in my backyard at a commercial bar. That could have been far more disastrous than it was.”

So far no charges have been filed.

(© 2017 WCNC)