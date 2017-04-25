Mrs. Lillian Carter Lawton is honored by the South Carolina General Assembly for receiving the Retired Educator's Distinguished Service Award at the South Carolina State House April 25, 2017. (Photo: Tabitha Corley, WLTX)

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- One 94-year-old retired teacher says she almost shed a tear after being honored for her work as an educator for 35 years.

Mrs. Lillian Carter Lawton was recognized as this year's South Carolina Retired Educator's Distinguished Service Award recipient at the State House.

Lawton says she taught in schools across Allendale and Barnwell counties before settling in for retirement. She says she has had great moments inside the classroom that she won't forget. "I'll always think about the children I've taught and the good relationship that I have with them. It's just great." She says many of her very own students are now retired.

Officials from the South Carolina Education Association - Retired say she might be the first recipient from the state to receive the award who is more than ninety years old. Robin Anderson, vice president of the South Carolina Education Association - Retired, told News19, "It's an inspiration to all of us for setting an example for life-long learning." They say she has maintained her membership in the organization and is involved in several other professional and faith-based organizations.

"I'm going to the national level and I hope I win. If I win, everyone will have to go with me," she says.

She will find out if she is the national honoree later in June in Boston, MA.

