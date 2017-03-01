99-Year-Old Gets Arrested for Her Bucket List

(Photo: Nijmegen Netherlands Police Department)

Nijmegen, Netherlands (WLTX) - Most people have a bucket list and dream of checking everything off before their time on Earth is done, and that's exactly what 99-year-old Annie did.

Being arrested and put in jail is a fear that could make even the toughest men cry, but Annie was grinning from ear to ear as handcuffs were slapped onto her wrists. She was finally able to check being arrested off her bucket list.

Annie's niece reached out to their local police for their help in making this dream come true.

Police picked up Annie and took her to jail, where she got to experience being handcuffed and locked in a jail cell for a few minutes.

This moment was captured by police and shared on Facebook. Annie is seen smiling and laughing from inside her cell.

