Aloft Hotel Opens in Columbia's Vista

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A new upscale hotel opens in Columbia's Vista Thursday.

The five-story, 107-room Aloft Hotel, located at the corner of Lady and Lincoln Streets, puts guests within walking distance of restaurants and other night life.

According to its owner, Aloft offers a different a different experience than its competitors. "We're different because we're more of an artsy hotel," said owner Raj Champaner. " The lobby and the public space area is huge. In today's millennial market, people tend to be wanting to mix and mingle and, therefore, the emphasis is on the public areas here."

Each room features loft-inspired modern design, with nine-foot ceilings and extra-large windows that create a free-flowing energy.

In addition to large public space areas, the hotel offers 600 square feet of meeting space. The hotel also features a 24/7 grab and go, self-serve eatery and gym. Additionally, guests can mix and mingle in the hotel bar, WXYZ.

A ribbon cutting is scheduled at noon Thursday.

