WLTX
Close

Andrea Mock Back on News19

She'll be back on Friends at 5 starting Monday, January 27.

wltx 7:46 PM. EST January 27, 2017

(WLTX) - Andrea Mock will be returning to News19 on Monday, January 30. . 

Mock left News19 in September for personal reasons. 

"We started searching, all across the country for her replacement," said News19's J.R. Berry Friday. "And we weren't having a lot of luck. And then, while we were not having a lot of luck in finding her replacement, circumstances in Andrea's life changed."

Mock's first broadcast back will be on News19's Friends at 5 alongside Darci Strickland, her co-anchor of 10 years. 

 

(© 2017 WLTX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories