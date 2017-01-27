Andrea Mock Back on News19

Andrea Mock (Photo: WLTX)

(WLTX) - Andrea Mock will be returning to News19 on Monday, January 30. .

Mock left News19 in September for personal reasons.

"We started searching, all across the country for her replacement," said News19's J.R. Berry Friday. "And we weren't having a lot of luck. And then, while we were not having a lot of luck in finding her replacement, circumstances in Andrea's life changed."

Mock's first broadcast back will be on News19's Friends at 5 alongside Darci Strickland, her co-anchor of 10 years.

(© 2017 WLTX)