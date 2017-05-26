Pearl Harbor Survivor Reflects on Memorial Day

LOWELL, Ark. (KTHV) - Many across the country will spend Memorial Day either near a grill or out on the lake. Others will pay their respects for those who lost their lives fighting in our country's armed forces.

But veteran Jack Williams will spend the holiday a little differently. He will try to forget a day that now lives in infamy for every American. He spoke to CBS affiliate KFSM, recounting the horrific attack on Pearl Harbor by Japan.

In 1941, Williams was assigned to a small naval ship, and, to this day, he still remembers when the bomb first dropped.

"At 8 o'clock that morning, here they came," Williams said. "There were very few survivors. She sunk right where she was tied up."

Williams is one of few who survived the attack that are still alive. In 2013, Eileen Martinez with the USS Arizona Memorial told Reuters that somewhere between 2,000 to 2,500 survivors are believed to be alive today.

Even though he has plenty of stories to tell about that fateful, Williams said he doesn't like to relive the horror.

"A lot of your buddies are being killed and you couldn't do anything about it," he said.

These are memories that he wished he could forget. He said Pearl Harbor wasn't a "hero's day to be alive, but a lucky day to be alive."

The veteran who survived the deadly bombing doesn't want to be remembered as a hero, just someone doing his job. He lives everyday fighting the dreadful memories of that day even 76 years later. With all the flashbacks and nightmares, Memorial Day takes on a different meaning to him than most.

"It means the only thing it can mean," he said. "How fortunate I was to live through it."

While Williams wants to forget December 7, 1941, he will continue to remember his brothers who weren't as lucky as him.

"Everyday is Memorial Day [to me], with sadness in your heart for those poor sailors that didn't make it," Williams said.

