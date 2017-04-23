Astronaut Peggy Whitson Sets Record for Most Days Spent in Space by an American

Astronaut Peggy Whitson (Photo: NASA)

With one small step for woman, and one giant leap for mankind, a NASA astronaut will break a major record on Monday.

Peggy Whitson, Ph.D. will officially set the record for total number of total days spent in space by an American.

The day will be recognized by an early-morning, presidential phone call from Earth to space by President Donald Trump and his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

She will have spent a cumulative total of 534 days (nearly one year and six months) in space.

Whitson is already the most experienced female space walker in history, having spent more time clocking hours on space walks than any other woman.

Whitson took charge of the International Space Station in early April and became the commander of Expedition 51.

She had previously been commander of Expedition 16 in 2008.

"Some folks have problems sleeping, but I love it up here,” Whitson said. “I feel like I'm more comfortable here than I am on a bed on Earth."

But life isn't entirely perfect 250-miles from space.

"I get a little tired of the food up here after a while,” she said.

Whitson's current voyage includes experiments studying the effectiveness of cancer-fighting drugs as well as stem-cell research.

"Scientists on the ground are looking at if they can proliferate stem cells better or differently in zero gravity," Whitson said.

The biochemist was a postdoctoral fellow at Rice University before joining NASA in the mid-1980s, and credits her achievements to the strong work ethic she learned as a child up on her family's Iowa farm.

"My parents are the hardest working people I ever knew,” Whitson said. “They always worked every day, all day, and they had to come up with solutions to make things work."

Whitson acknowledges there may be young women who consider her a role model, but doesn't feel her accomplishments are any more impressive simply because she's a woman.

"It'll be a real mark when we don't have to talk about it." she said.

Whitson isn’t expected to return to Earth until September. She will have been in space for 289 days this trip, by the time she returns to Earth.

