WATCH: Grandson Surprises Grandfather with Restored '57 Chevy Bel Air for Birthday

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- It's a surprise that was a year in the making, a grandson organized it all for his grandfather's 81st birthday.

Cameron Dedman began restoring his Grandfather's historic 1957 Chevy Bel Air a year ago without him knowing.

This car was the car Fred Lamar drove every day when his kids were young, but for the past 30 years, it's been in a garage.

Hundreds of Dedman's Facebook and Instagram friends have been following his journey as he restored the car. Family members even flew in from all over for the big reveal, it was well worth the trip to see their "Papa's" reaction.

Dedman said he and his grandfather will be taking the newly restored car to many car shows this spring and summer.

