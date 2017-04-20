Blaze Pizza Offering Free Pizzas Today

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - A popular pizza place now has a second location in the Columbia - and because of it, you could score a free pizza today.
Blaze Pizza opens at the Village at Sandhill in Columbia (near Regal Theater in Sandhill (471-1 Towne Center Place).
To celebrate, they will give away free build-your-own pizzas until 10:00 p.m. to anyone who shows they like or follow Blaze Pizza on either Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs