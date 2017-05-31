Blythewood DOKO Rodeo Returns This Weekend!

(Photo: Blythewood DOKO Rodeo)

BLYTHEWOOD, SC - The Blythewood DOKO Rodeo returns to Blythewood Community Center this weekend!

Presented by the Town of Blythewood, the 7th Annual Blythewood DOKO Rodeo features eight professional events including bull riding, barrel racing, saddle and bareback bronc riding. World-class cowboys and cowgirls compete in this IPRA championship rodeo for big prize money, trophy buckles & qualifying points for the International Finals Rodeo held in Oklahoma in January.

Come early for a great seat and to enjoy live music, food, rides and vendors. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with the rodeo starting at 7:30 p.m.



Enjoy the award-winning patriotic entry, top-ranked stock, 2017 International Bucking Bull of the Year Texas Black Tornado and Fast & Furious, 2-time Bucking Bull of the Year presented by Multiple Award Winning Stock Contractor of the Year, Ken Treadway.

Advance tickets are available through Thursday, June 1 online and at the following locations:

Ticket* prices are as follows:

Advance At The Gate

Adult $14 $16

Youth (6-12) $7 $8

Child (5 & Under) Free Free

*Each ticket is good for one night only.

​Proceeds go toward local charitable donations, including local chapters of 4-H and Future Farmers of America, South Carolina High School Rodeo competitors, The Big Red Barn, Miss Blythewood Pageant contestants, Plant it Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness.

Learn more at BlythewoodRodeo.com.

