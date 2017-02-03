Charity Returns Favor After Tragedy

Canned goods (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Sumter County, SC (WLTX) - Folks around the Midlands learned to lean on one another to get through the 2015 flood. More than 15 months later, one charity is finding a way to return the favor to another community in need.

"The water just flew right into the kitchen," Debbie York said.

York lives in Sumter County. The waters rushed through her home during the October flood.

"All I could say was, 'Lord, I know you will not fail us,'" she said.

It took time, but she said she made it through with some help from Sumter United Ministries and a group of volunteers from Albany, Georgia.

"It was heart wrenching to know that someone you have never met, had enough heart to think of us," she said.

The volunteers gave her food, clothes and linens; necessities at the time. And now over a year later she'll be able to show them her thanks.

"This was one of those things that was very simple to decide that we need to help them out. It's the right thing to do," Mark Champagne said.

Champagne is the Executive Director of Sumter United Ministries. After learning Albany suffered destruction from tornadoes, he said it was time to return the favor.

"I know that if anything happens between either one of us, we are going to be there for one another," Champagne said.

They'll be sending a truckload of food, flashlights, batteries, cereal, blankets and more on Valentine's Day.

"People are at their best when they're showing love to one another," said Champagne.

"That's what we're supposed to do," Frances Summers said.

Summers volunteers at the shelter.

"This is what we need to do as a people. It's not the 'Me, My and I' syndrome. It's us. We are in it together," she said.

And it's an opportunity that York has a hard time putting into words.

"I know that with God being in our life, and you being able to reach out to someone else, put a smile on a child's face, feed someone that's hungry or clothe someone that is naked, it makes you feel like...the feeling is indescribable," York said.

To learn more about Sumter United Ministries click here. Their headquarters is located at 36 S Artillery Dr, Sumter, SC 29150.

(© 2017 WLTX)