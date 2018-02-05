Charleston Robotics Team Lands Top Award in Local High School Championship

The Oak Ridge Wonder Women followed an important virtue that's encouraged in FIRST teams, "a great act of Gracious Professionalism," and deferred their advancement to the South Super Regional in Athens, GA to the next team on the advancement list. (Photo: WLTX)

Charleston, SC (WLTX) - The FIRST Tech Challenge robotics season started over the weekend and a Charleston team is proud to say they took the win for top award.

The Rohming Robots team earned advancement to the next level of competition for the third consecutive year in a row after competing against 35 other teams in the championship at Gaffney High School.

The Oak Ridge Wonder Women team also came away with an important win, earning the top robot competition award called the Winning Alliance Captain. The Wonder Women are a rookie team of 8th grade girls from Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

An important virtue encouraged in FIRST teams, a great act of gracious professionalism, the Oak Ridge Wonder Women deferred their advancement to the South Super Regional in Athens, GA to the next team on the advancement list.

This was a huge year of growth for South Carolina's FIRST Tech Challenge, with 16 of the 35 total teams being registered as their first year. Students who choose to participate in the FIRST Tech Challenge are competing for over $50 million in college scholarships that are provided by participating universities and sponsors.

If you have an interest in helping encourage youth in STEM and these new teams, please

contact the FIRST Tech Challenge state affiliate partner, William Pedersen, pedersen@scref.org.

For a full listing of teams competing, please visit: http://bit.ly/FTC-team- list

For a final ranking of teams after qualifying matches, please visit: http://bit.ly/SC-Qualification-Rankings

For a listing of all the awards presented to teams, please visit: http://bit.ly/SC-FTC- Awards

