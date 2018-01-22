Check Those Tickets! $200,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Columbia

(Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - One lucky customer of the Express Lotto on Bush River Road in Columbia is $200,000 richer! The lucky Powerball ticket was purchased for Saturday’s drawing.

Because this player paid an additional $1 for PowerPlay®, their $50,000 prize quadrupled to $200,000 when a “4” multiplier was selected.

Saturday's Winning Numbers:

26 - 28 - 47 - 49 - 58 Powerball: 3

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is $92 million.

You can see that drawing at 11 PM on WLTX.



© 2018 WLTX-TV