Bone-In BBQ to Open Up at BullStreet In Columbia

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Bull Street in Columbia is about to get hit with an electric BBQ experience lead by Midlands native Chef Scott Hall.

Chef Hall is opening Bone-In Barbecue Restaurant in the Fall of 2017 in the historic Ensor Building, adjacent to the entry plaza of Spirit Communications Park.

The roll-up garage doors and large outdoor patio are just the introduction to a casual spot featuring bone-in BBQ.

The menu at Bone-In Barbeque will feature smoked, pulled pork served on scratch-made focaccina buns; smoked brisket-stuffed mac and cheese; fresh-fried Bone Chips mothered in brisket chili with pepper jack and scallions; and baby arugula salad with smoked hickory-hoisin brisket and feta.

Now if you're feeling more a la carte proteins, you can pick from ribs, brisket, pork, fried oysters and fried chicken. If you're vegan, don't let this menu drive you away. Bone-In Barbeque has a vegan pulled jackfroit with side dishes such as sald and vinegar fried Brussels sprouts, white corn Tex-Mex succotash, and grilled mac and cheese slice.

For the adventurous and those looking for a full experience there will be pulled pork with blue cheese and sweet onion bread pudding, blackened catfish with jalapeno remy, or Lobster 3 Ways: a baby lobster pot pie, a lobster fritter, and a perfect little lobster club sandwich.

Chef Scott Hall , has appeared on the Cooking Channel, Bravo, the Travel Channel and in GQ and Smithsonian magazines. He's a Midlands native who just wants to give folks a casual menu of scratch-made recipes focused on high-quality ingredients.

This will be the first restaurant to locate in the BullStreet neighborhood. A place being called the "a destination for all Columbias and tourists"

