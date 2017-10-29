Chip and Joanna Gaines to Help Fix Harvey Victim's Home

Joanna and Chip Gaines

HOUSTON – Popular home repair TV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines will be in northeast Houston Sunday to help restore the home of an elderly Harvey victim.

ExxonMobil volunteers will join the TV stars in helping to repair an 81-year-old woman’s home.

The company is contributing more than $80,000 to Rebuilding Together Houston this year, an organization providing free repair and renovation programs for elderly low-income, disabled and service-veteran homeowners in need.

Volunteers already gutted the home last month after it was flooded during Harvey. Now the Gaines team will help in the rebuilding effort.

Dozens of volunteers will work alongside Chip and Joanna to make the home habitable, from installing drywall, insulation and cabinets to replacing exterior siding and trim, and more.

On the web: rebuildinghouston.org.

© 2017 KHOU-TV