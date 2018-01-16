City Roots Grows Mushrooms, and It's Awesome!

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - City Roots is South Carolina's first urban farm. It located within walking distance from Five Points.

The farm was started in 2009 by Robbie McClam, who started it as a sort of hobby after he retired from an career in architecture. The farm's day-to-day operations is now run by Robbie's son Eric, and you could say Eric is branching out. Or to put it more accurately, he's spawning out.

Eric says, "It's something that we're producing here that's pretty unique. And we're growing about five or six hundred pounds a week."

Eric is talking about mushrooms.

Eric explains, "Shiitake mushrooms, pink gold and pearl oyster mushrooms. We also grow chestnuts, lions mane, and a pink coral variety of mushroom as well."

It doesn't matter if like the taste of mushrooms or not, because anyone can appreciate the interesting and detailed process of mushroom creating.

"With mushrooms, it's a multi-step process before you get to this fruiting stage. First we'll start with the growing media. Most of these are grown on soybean meal and sawdust, so kind of agricultural byproducts," says Eric.

These "byproducts" are put into plastic bags and then sterilized into a block-like form.

Eric says, "We'll sterilize those with a steam generator for about 24 hours actually. We'll take them into our lab where we've got hepa filters, a very clean space. And then we'll inoculate them, or put mushroom seeds into those bags."

After they've been inoculated, most of the varieties go into a dark, damp room, which is the perfect environment for a mushroom seed to start to grow. The mushrooms form a white mycelium inside the bag, which is essentially the roots of the mushrooms. Then, a hole is sliced into the bag, and the bag in put into a well-lit, damp room called the fruiting chamber. This happens for all the varieties at City Roots except shiitake mushrooms. Shiitake blocks are shipped in from Pennsylvania. When they get the blocks, they "shock," and saturate them in cold water, then they are placed into the fruiting chamber.

All the varieties of mushrooms are placed in the fruiting chamber together, where they grow very quickly. Just consider how a mushroom can literally pop up over night. Well, that's how they ca grow out of these sawdust blocks. Each mushroom block can bloom and be harvested multiple times before they are discarded, and after that, the remains are used to help the farm.

Eric explains, "They go back into our compost and it becomes very rudimentary. They're decomposers, and eventually go back into our field and onto our farms and it helps add to our soil fertility. So, this is a whole cycle of a process to grow a product that's edible that I'll take home to cook for my wife and two kids tonight."

Mushrooms from City Roots can be found at all they Whole Foods in the Southeast. They also sell them fresh at the farm store, and at the Soda City Market on Saturdays.

