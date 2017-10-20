Coat Drive in Newberry Targets High School Students

Newberry County coat drive (Photo: WLTX)

Newberry County, SC (WLTX) - The colder weather we're seeing means it's time to break out the jackets, unfortunately, not everyone has one.

The Newberry County Young Professionals along with other community partners are holding a coat drive specifically for high school students. They say when it comes to donations, people tend to buy things for smaller kids. This year, they want the focus to be on high school students. The coats will be collected and distributed to guidance counselors in schools over the county.

If you have a new or gently used coat you would like to donate, you can visit any of these locations:

Newberry Chamber of Commerce - 1209 Caldwell St, Newberry, SC 29108

Sissy's Boutique - 159 Main St, Whitmire, SC 29178

Prosperity Drug - 101 N Main St, Prosperity, SC 29127

Keller Hall, Newberry College Campus - 2100 College St, Newberry, SC 29108

The drive will continue until November 17, 2017.

