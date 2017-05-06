Community Throws 105th Birthday Party for Woman After Her Home Burned Down

Community throws 105th pirthday party for woman whose home burned down in April (Photo: WLTX)

Cayce, SC (WLTX) - A community came together to give a 105-year-old Cayce woman a good birthday, just weeks after she lost her home.

Willie Dean Anderson's family tells us they were going to throw a party, but had to cancel after her house caught fire on April 18th. They believe the house is a complete loss, with only one room worth of belongings left to be salvaged.

Fortunately, that's not where the story ends. The Cayce Department of Public Safety decided to throw the Anderson the birthday celebration she deserved. Using donations from community partners, they provided food, cake, and a set up for everyone in the community coming to celebrate.

"Ms. Anderson at 105 has been with our community for a long time, and I feel like we should support Ms. Anderson for as long as she has supported us," said Thomas Steinbring, captain at the Cayce Fire Department.

It technically came one day early: Anderson officially celebrates her birthday Sunday.

© 2017 WLTX-TV