Dealership To Give Free Truck To Veteran Who Stole Truck To Save Vegas Shooting Victims

A Gilbert, Arizona car dealership plans to give a free truck to the 29-year-old Iraq War veteran who seized a truck and used it to drive critically injured victims to safety after the Las Vegas shooting.

Shane Beus, owner of B5 Motors, said he was so taken when he read about Taylor Winston's actions that he reached out to the U.S. Marine Corps vet who lives in San Diego and offered him a truck.

Winston is expected to visit the dealership Monday to pick up the silver Ford F-150, he said. The event is not open to the public.

Beus said he doesn't care if Winston keeps the truck, gives the vehicle away or sells it. He just wants to express his appreciation. Winston plans to sell his current vehicle and donate the money to victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

"It's very, very courageous what he did," Beus said.

"He was willing to risk his life and run back into the storm and help out."

Winston was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival country music concert in Las Vegas on Sunday when a gunman opened fire on the audience from a 32nd-floor window in the nearby Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, killing 58 and injuring nearly 500 in what became the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

Winston told "CBS This Morning" he was dancing the two-step with his girlfriend just moments before. He heard popping sounds that he first thought were fireworks but were rapid-fire bursts of gunfire.

After climbing over a fence to safety, Winston and a friend looked for ways to help those still in danger. Winston checked nearby trucks for keys.

"First one we tried opening had keys sitting right there. I started looking for people to take to the hospital," Winston told CBS. "There was just too many, and it was overwhelming how much blood was everywhere."

Winston told KGTV he looked for victims with the most serious injuries. He loaded them into the truck bed and drove them to Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center. He made two trips before ambulances arrived on scene, CBS reported.

Winston's friends thanked him on Facebook.

"You're an outstanding example of what we should all strive to be in time of crisis," said Savant Suykerbuyk, who indicated he once served with Winston.

Winston told KGTV, "There’s a lot of unsung heroes that day that stood up and helped people."

The Arizona Republic