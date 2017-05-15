(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A popular donut chain is getting ready to open their first location in Columbia.

Duck Donuts announced on their website they're going to be located in the Cross Hill market on the southeast side of Columbia, the set of retail stores that's anchored by Whole Foods.

They'll be in a space right beside the Taziki's restaurant.

The company, as you would expect, makes a variety of donuts, and serves up plenty of coffee. They got their start in North Carolina, have spread since then.

"For years my family and I visited the Outer Banks and enjoyed all of the amenities a quiet, family oriented vacation area could provide," says the company's founder, Russell DiGilio, "After a series of vacations, it occurred to my family and me that something was missing. We realized that there were no fresh donuts to be found in the area."

An opening date has not been announced, but construction on the store is underway.

© 2017 WLTX-TV