Eartha Kitt's Daughter Delighted by Mom's Recognition

Legendary singer Eartha Kitt poses with her daughter Kitt Shapiro (Photo: Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina will celebrate the first official ‘Eartha Kitt Day’ Tuesday.

From humble beginnings in the town of North, South Carolina, Kitt became one of America's most legendary entertainers.

A star of stage, screen, TV, and music, Kitt is best known for the Christmas standard "Santa Baby" and her remarkable run as Catwoman in the ‘Batman’ television show

The late North native would have been 90 years old on January 17. Her daughter, Kitt Shapiro is delighted to see her mother being honored.

“It feels so appropriate because I feel like we’ve come full circle,” Shaprio explained with a smile. “She never forgot her roots and she always connected to the earth and I think that’s because of where she came from and how she grew up, which wasn’t always easy at times but she remembered it always and spoke about it as part of you know making her who she became.”

Shapiro said her mom’s cotton picking days helped shape the superstar’s character.

“It gave her that strength and the work ethic that she carried throughout her life,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro said her mother’s mystery was one of her most intriguing qualities. She said many people don’t know the decorated artist is from the south.

“Always unexpected what she would say,” Shapiro said of her mother’s mystique and activism. “It wasn’t that she was fearless, it’s that she really spoke from her heart and she listened to her gut and that to her was really really important.”

Shapiro said she is thrilled over her mother’s recognition.

“It has been a long time coming,” she said.

The 'Eartha Kitt Day' bill was passed in 2016.

Kitt is also being celebrated Saturday, January 14 at North Middle High School from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and will benefit the Cooperative Ministry of North.

