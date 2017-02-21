Enormous Floating Water Park Coming to North Myrtle Beach

(Photo: City of North Myrtle Beach)

North Myrtle Beach, SC (WLTX) - There's going to be something new and fun for you to try out when you visit the Grand Strand.

The North Myrtle Beach City Council approved plans Tuesday for a floating aqua park. It will be located at the freshwater lake at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex. It's another amenity that's part of the larger Shark Wake Park.

According to WBTW, the city describes the park as the following:

“an enormous floating playground or obstacle course” that will be situated on a portion of the lake. It will include a series of inflatable slides, runways, jumping pillows, and bouncers, all connected together and floating in the lake. It also offers swings, ramps, ladders, trampolines, slides, wiggle bridges, and more."

There is no date yet for when it may open.

The city released a photo showing what an aqua park looks like, but the final designs for this particular one haven't been approved yet.

(© 2017 WLTX)