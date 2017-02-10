Female Lion at Riverbanks Zoo Passes Away

Brynn (Image: Riverbanks Zoo and Garden)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Riverbanks Zoo's female lion has passed away.

The zoo says they made the decision to euthanize 16-year-old Brynn on Friday because of a decline in health.

"Brynn was being treated for loss of appetite, but her condition severely worsened over the last few weeks," said John Davis, curator of mammals at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. "Brynn lived a long and healthy life because of the incredible care she received over the course of her life."

A lion's average lifespan in managed populations is 16.8 years.

Brynn came to the zoo in 2002 from the Knoxville Zoo. She gave birth to one male and three female cubs in 2008.

One o the cubs went to the Greenville Zoo. while the other three are in Dallas.

