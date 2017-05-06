Free Comic Book Day Comes to the Midlands

Comic book fans come out to free comic day across the midlands.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- For the 16th year, comic book shops are handing out free comic books, having costume contests, door prizes, and pictures with comic book heroes.

It's the biggest event in the comic book industry that sees millions of comics given away to people all over the country.

The event is held the first Saturday in May and participating stores give comic books away for free to anyone who comes in.

Organizers say that giving away comic books helps promote literacy in the community, creativity, and energy.

© 2017 WLTX-TV