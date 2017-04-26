'Frozen 2,' 'Star Wars: Episode IX' Snag Release Dates in 2019

The film poster for 'Frozen' (Photo: Disney)

Mickey Mouse has been busy with his release calendar, as Disney has slotted major tentpole movies Frozen 2, Star Wars: Episode IX and the live-action The Lion King for a very stacked 2019.

The studio made the announcement Tuesday that the sequel to its mega-popular animated hit Frozen would hit theaters Nov. 27, 2019, while Episode IX, director Colin Trevorrow's conclusion to the current Star Wars trilogy, would arrive May 24. The live-action Lion King remake directed by Jon Favreau is set for July 19 that same year.

In other moves, Ava DuVernay's A Wrinkle in Time is now set for March 9, 2018, while the Steve Martin-written comedy Magic Camp hits a month later on April 6. The animated sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 is slated for Nov. 21 next year.

An untitled fifth Indiana Jones project directed by Steven Spielberg and starring a returning Harrison Ford is shifting from a July 2019 release to July 10, 2020, and the animated musical fantasy Gigantic, a new take on Jack and the Beanstalk, is leaving a November 2018 perch to now open Nov. 25, 2020.

