Frozen Gators? Well Not Quite

An American Alligator at "The Swamp Park" at Ocean Isle, NC. A form of hibernating, called brumation in reptiles allows them to stay frozen in place, with their noses outside of the ice allowing them to breathe (Photo: The Swamp Park)

Ocean Isle, NC (WLTX) Ever wonder what happens to alligators when the water they are in freezes?

It's called Brumation.

It's loosely equated to a mammal's hibernation. When reptiles brumate, it becomes lethargic, sometimes not moving for he duration of the cold season. These American Alligators at "The Swamp Park" in Ocean Isle, NC are doing just that. With noses poked through the ice they can breathe but don't have to move.

