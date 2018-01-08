Frozen Gators? Well Not Quite

Ocean Isle, NC (WLTX) Ever wonder what happens to alligators when the water they are in freezes?
It's called Brumation.
It's loosely equated to a mammal's hibernation. When reptiles brumate, it becomes lethargic, sometimes not moving for he duration of the cold season. These American Alligators at "The Swamp Park" in Ocean Isle, NC are doing just that. With noses poked through the ice they can breathe but don't have to move.
If you'd like to know more or would like to go, you can find the information on their Facebook page.
https://www.facebook.com/shallotteriverswamppark/
