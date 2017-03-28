Giant Gator Spotted Walking Up Behind SC Golfers

This photo shows a large gator moving toward a group of golfers on March 28, 2017. (Photo: Carrie Moores)

Charleston, SC (WLTX) - A group of golfers nearly got a big surprise when a large alligator came walking up behind them during a fund-raising golf tournament.

The incident took place Monday at the Kiawah Island Club River Course.

Carrie Moores, who works in the marketing department for the Barrier Islands Free Medical Clinic, told the Charleston Post & Courier that she was at taking pictures at the event when she spoted the big gator.

She also noticed the animal walking toward a group of unsuspecting golfers who had their backs turned.

She and another person were able to warn the golfers, who then quickly got in their golf cart and drove away. The gator eventually went into a nearby pond on the golf course, and hasn't been seen since.

"It was literally a dinosaur," she told the P&C. "People said it was one of the largest ones they had ever seen."

The tournament raised money for the Barrier Islands Clinic, which helps provide health and wellness needs for low-income adults.

