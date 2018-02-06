Girl Scout Sells Cookies Outside Pot Dispensary in San Diego

A San Diego girl scout is making headlines after selling hundreds of boxes of cookies outside a pot dispensary. (Instagram) (Photo: Homer, Michelle)

(KHOU) - A San Diego girl scout is making headlines after selling hundreds of boxes of cookies outside a pot dispensary.

Urbn Leaf posted a photo of the industrious scout outside their shop on Super Bowl weekend and the story has gone viral.

California legalized recreational marijuana on New Year’s Day and all that weed is apparently causing cookie cravings.

The scout’s dad told a San Diego TV station she sold more than 300 boxes in six hours.

Some commenters are calling it bad parenting but others say the Girl Scout is one smart cookie.

