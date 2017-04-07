Harry Styles' Solo Debut Song is Here

(Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Rejoice! Harry Styles solo track is here.

The musician, who Billboard reported signed with Columbia Records last June, released Sign of the Times to fans anticipating his first single sans the other members of One Direction. "Drop the song," @ridagamall requested in the comments of a blank Instagram Styles uploaded. "I'm so anxious to hear your song harry I know it's beautiful because it's you," @pyt.carlisha wrote.

Style's solo venture sounds different from the sugary pop produced by 1D. The rock ballad's drum-heaving chorus, seemingly calling for a metamorphosis, allows the 23-year-old Dunkirk actor to showcase his powerful vocals.

"Just stop your crying / It’s a sign of the times / We gotta get away from here / We gotta get away from here / Stop your crying / Baby it will be alright / They told me that the end is near / We gotta get away from here"

The song was trending on Twitter Friday morning, shortly after its release, with numerous users praising the track. We surmise the social media site will also be ablaze when Styles appears on Saturday Night Live April 15 with host Jimmy Fallon.

Twitter had a kinder review of Sign of the Times than Styles' stepdad did of the solo album, the artist explained on The Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw. "I played it to them the first time and there’s one song on the album where there’s a bit with a vocal effect on it," Styles reportedly said. "The whole album finished then my stepdad said, 'I've one question, where did you get the duck from, how did you get a duck in the studio?' I was like, 'That was me, thanks.'"

