Head Lice May Be Lurking in Halloween Costumes

TOLEDO, OH - Of all the creepy crawlers around during Halloween, there's one you probably haven't thought of -- head lice.

Doctors see a jump in head lice around this time of year-- and you might think it has to do with kids going back to school.

But the biggest cause is Halloween costume shopping.

Think about it. Halloween stores have entire walls of masks and wigs for people buying costumes.

Now think about THIS. How many heads have those wigs and masks been on before going on YOURS?

Note THAT'S spooky.

There are some things you need to do to prevent getting lice.

Put your costume or wig in a sealed plastic bag for 48 hours before wearing it. Any head lice will die within 24-48 hours.



You can also throw dryer friendly items in the dryer on high heat for 45 minutes before wearing them.



And ALWAYS wear a swim or wig cap to cover yours or your child's hair to create a barrier that will be tough for lice to cross.

If you do end up with lice, immediately get a treatment kit from the drug store or go to your doctor. If you act fast or guard against it well, your trick-or-treater can have fun and not bring home more than just candy.



