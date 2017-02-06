(Photo: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

Kershaw County (WLTX) - Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews has asked the elementary-aged children of the county for help because there's a new K-9 officer in town.

The program is called "Name our New Kershaw County K9" and will run from Monday, February 6 to February 20. A winner will be announced through a surprise visit from the K-9 to their elementary school or home classroom.

"The community helped us be able to buy this highly-trained officer and what better way to name him, that with the help of the community's children," said Sheriff Matthews.

Here's how to participate:

In writing, students should suggest a name for the new K-9 officer and why that name was chosen.

Include the student's name, a contact phone number and where he or she attends school (whether it be public school, private school, home school, etc.)

Suggestions may be emailed to the Sheriff's foundation at KCSF911@gmail.com or mailed to the Foundation at P.O. Box 664, Camden, SC 29021.

DEADLINE for participating: Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 5:00pm.

A special community will select the winning entry, and the winner will be notified the week of February 20.

The winner will be photographed with the KCSO K-9, and the photography will be shared online/via the media.

Sheriff Matthews says they are looking for creative names for this female K-9 officer.

The KCSO is working alongside the Kershaw County School District to help spread the word of this competition.

"Our schools enjoy a great partnership with local law enforcement. This contest is an exciting opportunity for our students to use their creative skills in a meaningful way," said KCSD Superintendent Frank Morgan.

This program comes after the beloved KCSO K-9 Officer Mali died back in the Fall of 2016 to a rare disease. Sheriff Matthews used social media and asked the public to help donate money to buy another highly-trained K-9.

In less than a month, supporters donated over $8,000 allowing the KCSO to get a new dog. Deputy Justin Spivey worked alongside Mali, but now he has a new "partner" after picking up the K-9 the week of January 16.

(© 2017 WLTX)