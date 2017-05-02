Stray Pig Found Wandering in Lexington County Neighborhood

Christine Delmater came across this cute little piggy Tuesday evening in her Lexington neighborhood. (Photo: Christine Delmater)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - You just never know what you're going to see on any given day when you live in South Carolina. And we love that. Don't you?

Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Christine Delmater reported seeing a pig wandering the streets of her neighborhood in Lexington.

Anyone missing a pig in the Gibson rd area? Posted by Christine Delmater on Tuesday, May 2, 2017

We came across her post after this tweet from @LexingtonMommy caught our eye.

Bless it. I just saw a post about a pig wandering around off Gibson Rd. I love this town 😂 Anybody missing a big pet pig? — Lexington Mommy (@Lexingtonmommy) May 3, 2017

Yes, there is video to prove it ... and entertain you.

No one seems to know who owns the little oinker, but it looks happy enough to be off on a little adventure.

