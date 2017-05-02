Stray Pig Found Wandering in Lexington County Neighborhood

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - You just never know what you're going to see on any given day when you live in South Carolina. And we love that. Don't you?
Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Christine Delmater reported seeing a pig wandering the streets of her neighborhood in Lexington.
We came across her post after this tweet from @LexingtonMommy caught our eye.
Yes, there is video to prove it ... and entertain you.
No one seems to know who owns the little oinker, but it looks happy enough to be off on a little adventure.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs