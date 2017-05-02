WLTX
Close

Stray Pig Found Wandering in Lexington County Neighborhood

Christine Delmater came across this cute little piggy in her Lexington neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Beth Baldauf , wltx 12:20 AM. EDT May 03, 2017

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - You just never know what you're going to see on any given day when you live in South Carolina. And we love that. Don't you?

Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Christine Delmater reported seeing a pig wandering the streets of her neighborhood in Lexington.

We came across her post after this tweet from @LexingtonMommy caught our eye.

 

Yes, there is video to prove it ... and entertain you. 

No one seems to know who owns the little oinker, but it looks happy enough to be off on a little adventure.

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories