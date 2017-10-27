Hip-Hop Halloween Party to Raise Money for Leukemia Patient

Britny Maldonado

COLUMBIA, SC – Today, October 27, Love, Peace & Hip-Hop is presenting the ultimate Hip-Hop Halloween Party: Thriller at Tapp’s Arts Center.

This costume party to end all costume parties will feature KingpinVOV, Preach Jacobs, Luis Skye, and DJ Liv

spinning the hits and classics. LaLisa of New Success Culture will be gracing the stage with a

live performance. Prizes will be awarded to the best costumes.

As the creators of World Famous Hip-Hop Family Day, Love, Peace & Hip-Hop (LPHH) stands

with committee member Angel “DJ Luis Skye” Maldonado and his family as his wife Britny

battles Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). Despite her successful treatment, the Maldonado family

is facing a tremendous financial burden and this benefit will raise funds to assist with medical

expenses. All performers are donating their time and talent to this worthy cause.

“The LPHH family will party hard for a great cause and stand tall with the Maldonados during

their time of need,” said FatRat Da Czar, founder and executive director of Love, Peace &

Hip-Hop.

“Britny and I appreciate all the support we have received from Love, Peace & Hip-Hop and the

community in this trying time. We will be forever grateful for their generosity and kindness,” said

Angel Maldonado.

Thriller at Tapp’s will take place on Friday, October 27 at Tapp’s Art Center ( 1644 Main St.

Columbia, SC ) from 9:00 PM - 1:00 AM . Doors open at 8:00 PM . Tickets are $7 in advance and

$10 at the door. To purchase tickets in advance, please visit https://lovepeacehiphop.com/ .

