Columbia, SC (WLTX) - For most people, you're working or on the run and you just don't have a lot of time to clean. Last week kicked off the Spring season, which means Spring Cleaning.

If you don't have a lot of time, don't worry, Home Depot has some helpful tips for you. They've broken it down into three different time constraints: The Daily 10, Power Hour, and the Deep Dive.

The Daily 10: When you have 10 minutes to clean We all have unannounced or “drop-in” guests. Keep your home guest-ready in ten minutes by focusing on high-traffic areas every day.

Fresh Scents:

Quickly dispose of odor-causing trash with Fresh Clean Trash Bags, with OdorShield technology to keep the stink out.

Eliminate odors in seconds by spraying Febreeze around your home. The cooling mists of Linen and Air Effects will give your home that fresh clean scent.

Shine Up Surfaces:

Use Wipes to disinfect and sanitize countertops and surfaces quickly. The wipes leave behind fresh notes of lemon, lavender or fresh clean and can simply be thrown away after use.

Run the dishwasher to clear messy counters with Detergent Pods for clean, streak-free dishes without the hassle of handwashing.

Get a great clean on virtually any floor with the Swiffer Wet Jet Starter Kit. This all-in-one mopping system dissolves tough messes for a powerful clean; one cruise through the home and you’re guest-ready.

Keep these materials together in a Divided Caddy in an easy-to-access spot – like under the kitchen sink – so you can quickly clean without looking around the house for the materials.

Power Hour: When you have an hour to clean Take a little more time to create a healthy, fresh space with projects that help reduce allergens and make the kitchen and bath spick and span.

Breathe Easy : Help your family avoid allergy season. Clear dirt, dust and debris, even in hard-to-reach places, with the Broom and Dustpan. While it’s tempting to leave the windows open, keep them shut to keep pollen outside. High-efficiency air filters, are a cost-effective way to help improve indoor air quality. This may be beneficial to family members sensitive to allergens and other particles in the air. Air filters improve your indoor air quality by removing allergens. It's essential you replace them on a regular basis – about four to 6 times a year – to keep your HVAC system running efficiently.

: Help your family avoid allergy season. Clear dirt, dust and debris, even in hard-to-reach places, with the Broom and Dustpan. See Clearly : Spray away window pollen and mirror woes with Glass Cleaner for a sparkling, streak-less clean.

: Spray away window pollen and mirror woes with Glass Cleaner for a sparkling, streak-less clean. Kitchen Clean Up : Cleaning your kitchen is easy when you use a hardworking multi-purpose formula. The Liquid Cleaner dissolves dirt, grime and grease, leaving a refreshing citrus scent. Simply mix the solution with water and apply – no rinsing required!

: Cleaning your kitchen is easy when you use a hardworking multi-purpose formula. The Liquid Cleaner dissolves dirt, grime and grease, leaving a refreshing citrus scent. Simply mix the solution with water and apply – no rinsing required! Bright Bathroom: Give your bathroom a good scrub down to prevent mold. Clean toilets without scrubbing with the ToiletWand Disposable Cleaning System. Simply load the wand, use and flush.

The Deep Dive: A thoroughly clean home Combat deep-rooted dirt and grime in overlooked spots for a home that’s in tip-top shape.

Custom Surfaces : The Stone and Steel Cleaner can clean stainless steel, marble, granite and other natural stone surfaces to a streak-free shine throughout.

: The Stone and Steel Cleaner can clean stainless steel, marble, granite and other natural stone surfaces to a streak-free shine throughout. Forgotten Kitchen Corners : Remove baked-on grime and grease with the Heavy Duty Oven and Grill Cleaner. Scrub away lingering grime with Heavy Duty Scrub Sponges.

: Remove baked-on grime and grease with the Heavy Duty Oven and Grill Cleaner. Scrub away lingering grime with Heavy Duty Scrub Sponges. Furniture : Apply Wood Furniture Cleaner and Polish to clean, polish and protect your wood. Made from the pure natural oils found in the peels of oranges, it leaves no oily or waxy residue.

: Apply Wood Furniture Cleaner and Polish to clean, polish and protect your wood. Made from the pure natural oils found in the peels of oranges, it leaves no oily or waxy residue. Walls : Eliminate scuffs, dirt and marks with the ease using the Magic Eraser. Simply wet with water and use on the affected surface to lift away built up grease and soap scum.

: Eliminate scuffs, dirt and marks with the ease using the Magic Eraser. Simply wet with water and use on the affected surface to lift away built up grease and soap scum. Floor Deep Clean: Use the Tornado Mop to quickly clean large areas and get into tight corners. This lightweight mop features a grip n' click ratchet to wring out more water to avoid drenching your hardwood floors. Use the Clean and Rinse Bucket to keep clean and dirty water separate.



