Pancakes (Photo: Torin Halsey/AP)

Get free pancakes and support a good cause.

Tuesday is IHOP’s 12th annual National Pancake Day, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., participating International House of Pancakes restaurants are giving away free short stacks or three buttermilk pancakes.

A short stack usually costs $4.79.

Although the pancakes are free, IHOP hopes customers will make a donation. The company has partnered with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

“Every pancake served on IHOP National Pancake Day has a purpose, and every penny raised goes a long way in making a meaningful, and lasting, impact on so many kids and families in our communities,” said Darren Rebelez, IHOP president, in a news release.

The goal of the annual event is to raise $3.5 million for “finding cures and eradicating life-threatening diseases affecting children and families everywhere,” according to the release.

Customers also can pledge their support now through March 7 by purchasing a “Wall Icon” or making a donation on their tab.

Since the first National Pancake Day in 2006, IHOP has raised $24 million for youth health and wellness organizations, the release states, noting all money raised stays local and directly helps children in need.

There is a limit of one free short stack per guest and this dine-in only offer is available while supplies last.

To be on the safe side, you might want to call before heading out to make sure they have any pancakes left.

Go to www.ihoppancakeday.com to find your closest IHOP and to learn how to donate online.

