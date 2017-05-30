Community Remembers Brothers Who Never Returned Home From WWII

(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

BENLD, ILL. - For a small community in Illinois, Memorial Day is a time to pay tribute to two brothers who never made it home. In Benld, Illinois, history is paved with flowers and granite.

John Balzraine is President of the Benld Cemetery Association. "We kind of take pride in keeping this clean and keep it up with the veterans," said Balzraine.

Caretakers at this cemetery are actually caregivers, volunteers making sure that no one is forgotten. Ed Saracco volunteers and is a member of the cemetery association.

"So we see something that needs to be done, we try to get it fixed," said Saracco. "And I noticed that the Betza brothers didn't have military markers."

John and his younger brother, Mike Betza answered the call to duty during World War II. John in the Army and Navy and Mike in the Merchant Marines.

Both were lost at sea. Their bodies never recovered.

"Well I just thought that if they fought in the military and they died, they should at least have a marker for remembering them and right now as you can see on the tombstone the only thing it has is their picture and a name," said Saracco.

Efforts to honor the Betza brothers service landed on the desk of Shannon Yount, who works with Congressman Rodney Davis. The former Marine was soon on a mission.

"I had to explain to the point of contact that there was no next of kin, that I was doing this as a part of my job and we needed to make sure that these individuals were recognized in their community," said Yount.

"She was able to get military records from Washington, DC that I was not able to access and she was able to get the names and dates and things," said Saracco.

Yount was both watchdog and bloodhound and after a months-long search, both the brothers and Benld could finally rest.

The community held a special memorial service attended by neighbors and strangers, filling in for a family long since passed. Rose Tebbe is a Benld resident.

"It would be the mom and dad's closure," said Tebbe. "At least they know they were represented and they were appreciated for what they did."

And though it was seven decades after their deaths, somehow the memorial was right on time. Congressman Rodney Davis represents Illinois, 13th congressional district.

"It means that history matters and it means we have to honor those we may never have known because they weren't honored even in their parent's lifetime," said Rep. Davis.

"I'm hoping that people all over the country will remember our veterans at this time, realizing what they sacrificed," said Saracco.

A small town with no small gesture and giving something back to two brothers who gave all.

"Every veteran should have a memorial… showing their dedication and their service," said Yount.

The brothers' parents, the Betza's were Russian immigrants. A search for records turned up numerous spellings for their last name.

There were 7 Betza children. None of them currently live in Benld. Organizers of the memorial hope family members will see this story and contact them. They'd love to turn over the brothers' certificates of service.

