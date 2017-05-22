"I'm Loving It" United Kingdom Gets a Taste of SC

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The United Kingdom is getting a taste of South Carolina, as McDonald's UK is selling what they call the South Carolina Stack until May 30.
The UK version is described as "Two 100% British & Irish beef burgers with Beechwood smoked bacon, smoky cheese, onions, lettuce and a sweet n' tangy South Carolina mustard sauce, all in a toasted bun."
In Ireland, customers get "Two 100% Irish beef burgers with bacon, smoky cheese, a sweet Carolina sauce, onions and lettuce in a corn bread style bun."
The burger is part of a promotion called "Great Tastes of America." Other taste in the series include a Ranch California Chicken, the Tennessee Stack (with Smoky BBQ Sauce), and the Louisiana Stack (with Spicy Ketchup).
Say whaaat? It’s time for The South Carolina Stack. Ends 30/05 #GreatTastesOfAmerica 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/da4K1UqIqB— McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) May 19, 2017
