Irmo Second Graders Write Song to Honor Their Teacher

Irmo, SC (WLTX) - Elementary students in Irmo honored their 2nd grade teacher in a very special way.



The students in Sheila Gantt's second grade class at Leaphart Elementary school have been working for the past few months on a song they wrote to honor their teacher for being so special.

They approached their music teacher and enlisted her help to make the song, and Tuesday, they surprised her with their finished product.

They also presented Ms. Gantt with a framed picture of the lyrics with the students signatures on it.

© 2017 WLTX-TV