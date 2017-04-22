'A priceless moment': Local school helps girl with terminal brain cancer fulfill wish

SCHERTZ - A girl diagnosed with terminal brain cancer had a special wish fulfilled in Schertz on Friday.

From riding a school bus to playing the xylophone in music class, 6-year-old Jocelyn Diaz was welcomed with open arms at Norma J. Paschal Elementary School.

Jocelyn's father, Mike Diaz, was happy to see his daughter enjoying her day. "We're all doing all kinds of fun stuff."

When Jocelyn was just a baby, at just 6 months old, she was diagnosed with a brain tumor. But Friday, her wish was to be like any other student.

"The school and the people in the community have been really supportive," Diaz said. "She is very happy."

Allison Miller, the principal of Norma J. Paschal Elementary School, helped Joceyln's wishes come true.

"It was a priceless moment," Principal Miller said. "It makes me emotional because kids are amazing and resilient."

Next on Jocelyn's wish list: a chocolate doughnut with sprinkles.

