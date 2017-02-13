Kershaw County Couple Fostered 50 Kids, Adopted 7

Lugoff, SC (WLTX) The Melville home in Lugoff is a melting pot with four biological children, seven adopted children ranging in age from 37 to two. It's no secret the state is in dire need of foster parents and Department of Social Services has even started recruiting campaigns. The Melvilles are doing their part. Through the last 12 years they've fostered 50 kids.

Felicia Melville tells News 19, after they already had four children of their own, they adopted a daughter from Guatemala. She says, "There were some rough times because she had never been to school." And she only spoke Spanish. Now 23, Joselyn says her parents give her the love and support she needed all along. She says, "I love both of them. When I need them, I know I can call my dad for anything. My mom is always there to hear if I have a bad day."

Jocelyn has gone through some tough times, but she says she is working towards her GED and getting her life on track.

Despite the difficulty, the Melville's did not stop there. In the last 12 years they've also fostered more than 50 children. Felicia says, "We still have relationships with those families because a lot of time the parents need mentoring."

The ultimate goal of fostering is to get the kids back with their family in a healthy home. But not all of the children they fostered went back to their parents. John says, "Some children don't have a place to return to."

Because of that, the Melvilles have adopted 7 children total. Felicia says, "Next adoption was Anthony and Larissa. They were four months and two and a half and they were foster children for three years and then the had termination of parental rights."

The Melville's discovered they had shaken baby syndrome causing developmental delays and epilepsy. But both children have made great strides. Anthony has been in special needs classes, but Felicia says he's worked so hard that he is getting ready to go to the mainstream classroom. Larissa loves to dance and sing.

Each child the Melvilles adopted came with their own set of difficult circumstances. Felicia says her degree in special education has helped along with the fact that she is a stay at home mom.

Felicia says, "They called and asked us to take a 16-year-old and we told them we're not licensed for that age group and we're not comfortable taking a teenager. And they said she'll just be there the weekend. She's a runner. Well she was running from abuse."

Cassie stayed with them and they adopted her when she was 17 to keep her from falling through the cracks. Felicia explains, "Kids aging out of the system have a very very poor outcomes as far as jobs, percentages that go to prison, homelessness, education, everything."



Then they received the call about two little girls. Felicia says Emma and Michelle had been in six other placements and were set to be adopted. They were there 3 weeks before the other adoptive parents decided they could not handle it. So the Melville's answered the call.

John says, the two girls had suffered a lot. He says "Physical abuse, emotional abuse, a lot of neglect, a lot of rejection. Emma didn't even know what a home was and she had been rejected so many times her way of protecting herself was to reject us first. She would scream for hours and she would say, 'Send me somewhere else, Send me somewhere else."

But the Melville's didn't send her somewhere else, they just loved her through it and convinced her, she was home.

On this day there were 10 kids at home and two grandchildren and there is a place at the dinner table for everyone. Felicia made and painted the table with a bird representing each child and grandchild.

When they adopted the youngest, Benjamin, they had to stop fostering because they exceeded the state's limit of five children in a home. But since the law changed last year, raising the number to eight children in the household, the the Melville's plan on taking in another child who needs a loving family and there just happens to be room in their 15 passenger van.



The Melvilles will have their fire inspection next week. After they pass that, they can begin fostering again.

If you are interested in learning more about becoming a foster parent or adoption just go to the SC DSS website.



(© 2017 WLTX)