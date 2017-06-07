Lewis Greenview Students Place 3rd in Odyssey of the Mind World Finals
A team of 5th Graders from Lewis Greenview Elementary School, in Richland School District One, placed 3rd in the Odyssey of the Mind World finals. They competed against 849 teams from all over the world.
wltx 12:36 PM. EDT June 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fatal House Fire
-
USC Baseball Coach Holbrook Resigns
-
Sexual Businesses Not Paying Taxes
-
Dog With Coyote Trap on Paw Recovering
-
Documents Show How Reactors Went Over Budget
-
Deputies Say Suspects Used Cloned Credit Cards
-
Gils Creek Community Gets Greenlight
-
19-year-old pregnant woman killed during alleged aggravated robbery in N. Beaumont
-
Tragic update: After five days, missing 12-year-old found dead
-
72-hour sale: Southwest fares fall below $100 round-trip
More Stories
-
6 year-old Child Killed in West Columbia House FireJun. 7, 2017, 9:08 a.m.
-
Last Sears Store in Columbia Shutting DownJun. 7, 2017, 10:41 a.m.
-
Frozen Lima Beans Sold At Bi-Lo, Harveys Under RecallJun. 7, 2017, 11:44 a.m.